Advertisement Advertisement Business Baltimore's Top workplaces 2019 party Dec 06, 2019 | 12:27 AM The Baltimore Sun's Top Workplaces 2019 awards party celebrates the region's top companies based on confidential surveys of their employees. Next Gallery PHOTOS Baltimore's top small employers for 2019 Advertisement Business Top Workplaces 2019 Baltimore's top large employers for 2019 The top Baltimore-area employers for large companies in 2019. Baltimore's top midsize employers for 2019 Popping-up for the holidays | PHOTOS Supplementing income through gig economies| PHOTOS Most expensive Baltimore-area homes to hit the market in October | PHOTOS Home owned by Cal Ripken, Adam Jones back on the market Simulator trains crane operators | PHOTOS Kevin Plank's Georgetown estate back on market Advertisement