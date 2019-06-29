The phases of Port Covington's master plan

Sagamore Development Co., the real estate firm privately owned by Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, on May 26 cleared a first hurdle in its plan to redevelop Port Covington, winning backing from a city design panel for an ambitious master plan that would create a dense mixed-use district on industrial South Baltimore waterfront. Sagamore has outlined its plans to add a new street grid, about 42 acres of parks, and some 15 million square feet in new construction including a new Under Armour campus to the area, located south of Federal Hill and divided from the city by Interstate 95.