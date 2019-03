The cost of a gallon of whole milk went up 10 cents to $3.76 in 2014.

The cost of a 16-pound turkey went down 11 cents to $21.65 in 2014.

The American Farm Bureau Federation found the average cost of a classic Thanksgiving meal in 2014 increased 37 cents from the previous year, bringing the total cost of a meal that would feed 10 people to $49.41. See the Farm Bureau's estimated cost for the ingredients.