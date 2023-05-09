Baltimore's Superblock redevelopment

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 The latest developer group behind a portion of the Superblock -- Westside Partners LLC -- consisting of Christopher Janian, president of Vitruvius (left) and Jayson Williams, C.E.O. of Mayson-Dixon Companies, who emerge from a former pharmacy site on Howard Street, preparing for a presentation Tuesday, before the city's historic preservation panel (CHAP). (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

After decades of false starts, the planned redevelopment of a historic city block in West Baltimore will go before a city panel Tuesday afternoon.