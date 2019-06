Scrutinize you bill to make sure you need all the minutes and features you're paying for. You may be able to save with a prepaid plan. To get a handle on which plan is best for you, go to BillShrink.com or MyRatePlan.com.

Until you track your purchases, you may not realize how much you shell out each month at the grocery store. To get a handle on your habits, use a free online budgeting site, such as Mint.com or Buxfer.com. Then ditch the gourmet grocers and shop at warehouse stores. While you're at it, use coupons, which can be found in your local newspaper or online at CouponMom.com, couponcabin.com and Coupons.com. Or, for $5.95 a month, you can get customized coupons from Shopping Nanny.

You keep asking yourself: Where has all the money gone? Of course, you have a good idea: It has gone to spending on groceries, cell phone and cable bills, mortgage and insurance payments, and maybe even on a weekly night out for dinner and on a daily cup of latte. With a few phone calls and adjustments, and some discipline, you can make your paycheck go further. And, hopefully, you can start saving the difference. -- Laura Cohn, Kiplinger