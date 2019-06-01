How to avoid spending temptation

Ever notice how the sales clerks at almost every store now ask you for your email address when you buy something? You might respond by asking, "Do you need it?" The answer is always no. They want your email to notify you of sales and to lure you back into the store to spend more.

All it takes to stop tempting yourself daily with deals on things you probably don't need is to hit the "unsubscribe" link at the bottom of the emails you receive from deal sites. It's harder to break a long-standing addiction you've had to a deal site. You're thinking: What about all those savings I would be bypassing? Try crunching the numbers first, though, to see how much you're actually spending each month on so-called deals.

Considering that many Americans' savings have taken a hit from stock market gyrations or have been drained to help them get through a job loss, it's worth looking at your spending to see whether you need to cut back to boost your savings. One of the best ways to reduce spending is to avoid temptation. If you live in a small town, it's a little easier than for big city dwellers, who can't walk down the street without passing a multitude of stores, restaurants and entertainment options. Plus, smaller cities tend to have a lower cost of living. But even in the boonies, you still can hear the siren song of daily deal sites, social media and email alerts from retailers. One of the most well-known daily deal sites, Groupon, doesn't operate in some out-of-the-way places. Yet your email inbox perhaps still fills up daily with all sorts of offers for deals on clothing, furniture, travel and more. To avoid the temptation to spend or to pounce on deals that really aren't, follow these steps. --Cameron Huddleston, Kiplinger's Personal Finance Distributed by Tribune Media Services