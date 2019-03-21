Most sleep-deprived jobs
Daylight Saving Time means spring is here and the sun will shine for a little bit longer each night. Yet in order to gain extra sunlight, an hour of sleep had to be sacrificed. While some workers may temporarily have trouble getting out of bed each morning, others deal with sleep deprivation all year long. A ranking from mattress retailer Sleepy's reveals the professions that get the least amount of zzz's each night. According to the list, which is based on independent analysis of individual sleep habits as reported in the National Health Interview Survey, the following 10 jobs are the most sleep-deprived. Median hourly and annual wages are according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. --Debra Auerbach, CareerBuilder
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad