How the S&P 500 fared under the past 12 presidents

If history is any guide, stocks should perform well next year. President Barack Obama will be in the third year of his term, a year thats traditionally strong for stocks. Not since 1939 has the Dow Jones industrial average given up ground the year before a presidential election, and even then it fell only 2.9 percent, according to the Stock Traders Almanac. Click through to see how the S&P 500 has fared during the terms of the last dozen presidents. Source: Standard & Poor's, Forbes magazine, Peter S. Cohan