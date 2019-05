Handout photo

Robby the Robot, "Forbidden Planet" Good or evil? Good: Robby helps the characters in this film escape from the bad monsters and leave earth before it explodes. With his bubble head and pincer claws, Robby the Robot almost stole the movie from his flesh-and-blood co-stars in this 1956 sci-fi classic. In fact, Robby was so popular he became the first widely manufactured robot toy to frequent kid's toy boxes.