Greg Walsh, assistant professor in UB's Yale Gordon College of Arts and Sciences, received a Google Faculty Research Award for his proposal, "Online Kidsteam," which will allow local youth to participate in technology design.

The Daily Record named Linda Sorg Ostovitz, partner in Maryland family law firm Silverstein & Ostovitz, LLC, to its 2015 listing of Maryland's Top 100 Women, the 20th anniversary of the award program.

