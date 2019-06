Davis, Amy / Baltimore Sun

First job: “I worked in a small grocery store, the Main Street Market in Henderson, Ky., in western Kentucky, where my parents lived. It wasn’t even big enough to be called a supermarket. My job was to stock the shelves, work the cash register and keep the place clean. I was in high school, and I believe it was during my sophomore year.”

Lesson: “It helped teach me that one should do a good job and work for the money that you earn — and that once you do earn a little money, you have to manage that well. Also, that grocery store was a busy little place. There was a lot of interaction. It was really when I served the public for the first time. You learn that it’s important to really reach out to the customer, to try to help them as best you can.”