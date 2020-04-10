You’ll hate yourself for loving this Pontiac Aztec Trans Am concept

Remembered as one of the ugliest cars of the 2000s (and by some, one of the worst cars of all time), the Aztek was unusual for more reasons than we have time to go through here. Its tent-concealing fastback crossover body style was possibly 15 years ahead of its time, and its glaring, four-eyed face was one only a mother could love. With a 3.4-liter V-6 that made just 185 horsepower and 210 pound-feet of torque, sent either to the front or all four wheels by a four-speed automatic, the Aztek is just about the last vehicle deserving of any sporting credentials, though that’s exactly what Arellano gave it with his Trans Am interpretation.