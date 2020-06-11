Motormouth: Summer blend vs. winter blend

A: It is common for the 2014 Chevy Captiva (and some other GM models) to capture the key if the battery is dead. There is a safety device on the steering column that prevents the key from coming out unless the transmission is in park. If the battery is dead, the device won’t work. If boosting or replacing the battery does help, you may have to replace that ignition lock solenoid. Forget about a home test for your battery. Most auto parts stores and repair shops will test your battery and charging system for free. If you need a battery, they will gladly sell you one.