Q: My wife has a 2017 Honda Ridgeline with a 3.5 liter engine. I’ve noticed that the truck surges, or seems to be searching at various low speeds, during light throttle. You can not only feel it but it also appears on the tach. So it’s not my imagination. There are no check-engine lights, nor have there ever been. At a recent stop at our Honda dealer, I asked the service department if they had ever heard of this, and the answer was no. Our local mechanic says it’s the transmission.