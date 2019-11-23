Q: While I certainly agree that some shops (especially at car dealers) have “recommended” services that are beyond crazy, I’m wondering if you can expand on the advice you provided to B.S. in Ingleside, Illinois. Your comment about measuring copper got me searching the internet and interestingly enough, many now say what you say, that measuring copper is more important and water is not a problem these days. However, plenty say water is still the issue and that means your fluid should be changed based on time vs. mileage.