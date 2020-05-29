Preparing your car for travel in the age of COVID-19

Every fall, after that one last drive, my old Corvette goes into the garage for its long winter nap. I rarely intend for it to be the last drive, but the weather changes, battery dies, and it’s in for the count. A similar phenomenon happened during COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. Cars were parked much longer than planned. With restrictions easing, it’s time to reawaken our rides and prepare them for the new normal in summer vacations.