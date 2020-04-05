German accent, Italian flair: How Audi taught Lamborghini quality

“It’s hard for small companies to do those studies externally, but we do have our own satisfaction system that examines product, sales and service,” Farmeschi said. “Our tight network does monthly polling to look for flags and ask questions with customer ratings from 0 to 10. If a customer rates any issue below 8, we require a detailed report within seven days on the circumstance with input from an auditor, a field representative, the dealer and a product manager at headquarters. Yet, even with this rigorous system in place, our average value on these ratings is now 9.8.”