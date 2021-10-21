Motormouth: Beware of counterfeit auto parts

Q: I have a 2009 Toyota Rav4 with 166,000 miles on it. My independent garage of 25+ years closed. I went to a highly recommended shop. They changed the oil but couldn’t get the filter off. They said that they would have to break something (housing?) to get it off. They did not have the new parts. They said I could drive it another 5,000 miles with the old filter and when I come back, they will order the new parts ahead of time to repair and replace the filter. I am nervous about driving with the old filter for 5,000 more miles. Should I just go to another shop and start over again? — N.P., Ramsey, Minnesota