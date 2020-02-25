Chevrolet engineers and designers wanted to make a mid-engine ‘Vette since at least 1960, when legendary engineer Zora Arkus-Duntov led creation of Chevrolet Engineering Research Vehicle No. 1, or CERV I. Zora, a brilliant engineer and racing driver who transformed the 1950s Corvette from a car that was lovely but slow into America’s great sports car, wanted to move the engine from the nose to behind the passenger compartment. Called mid-engined, that arrangement lets cars use more power than the traditional front-engine layout because the engine’s weight over the rear wheels keeps the tires from spinning when the driver floors it.