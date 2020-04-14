Larry Printz: This is one car show that practices safe social distancing

The rules are simple. Entrants need to submit photos of their car along with a description on the show’s Facebook page. And given that some diecasts can cost thousands of dollars, Reid stipulates that the cars can cost no more than $350. Finally, since all concours raise money for charity, entrants must donate at least $5 to a local community food bank or first responder charity. The show is about to start its second round of judging, which will run through April 17. Look for another round after that.