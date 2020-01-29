“We’re seeing valuations for vintage 1960s through 1980s SUVs increasing,” said Brian Rabold, vice president of valuation at Hagerty, which specializes in classic car valuation and insurance. “As the rest of the collector car market is cooling, we still see SUVs increasing. ... Grade 1 Broncos and Land Cruisers are close to $100,000, but you can find Grade 3 examples in the $15,000 range. It’s very rare to find them with low miles in good condition — rarity not in production numbers, but what have survived.”