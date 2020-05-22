Americans still don’t trust self-driving cars, poll shows

This is the first time that PAVE has surveyed public sentiment around AVs. The group plans to use the poll as a baseline to measure changes in sentiment and to help judge the efficacy of its education campaign, which includes holding driverless car demonstrations for the general public. The poll results, said Andringa, bolster her belief that giving people access to the technology is the best way to change opinions. Sixty% of those surveyed said they would have greater trust in AVs if they knew more about how the technology works.