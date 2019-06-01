Top Certified Pre-Owned car deals for April

Autotrader has released its list of the best certified pre-owned offers for April. For car buyers, this is a good time to start searching for great prices on gently used, budget-friendly vehicles, said Brian Moody, executive editor at Autotrader.

"Saving money is key for car shoppers and buying a CPO vehicle ensures you're not burdening yourself with any major system issues or major defects," Moody said. "If buying a used car leaves you anxious, consider buying a certified pre-owned vehicle, which includes a manufacturer-backed warranty for additional peace of mind."