These horseless carriages were shown at one of the first automobile shows at the Fifth Regiment Armory in the early 1900s. The top would leak only in heavy rain. Curtains were stored under the rear seat and could be installed in twenty minutes. Most any athlete could crank the car. The lights were of such intensity that an object on the road could be seen at a distance of approximately thirty feet. Some of the models even boasted speeds of thirty-five miles an hour. (Baltimore Sun)