Photos: A growth in autos at the Baltimore port

Shipments of autos through the main Port of Baltimore have grown over the past five years. From January to May in 2017, the port had seen 237,683 vehicles, up two percent over last year. In 2016, the port saw 567,895; 2015: 574,964; 2014: 591,068; 2013: 578,192; 523,570. The Port also sees vehicles pass through private terminals, which are reported annually. Overall, the post has seen more than 700,000 vehicles moved through the terminals. It stands as the nation's No. 1 point of entry for automobiles since becoming the port of entry for the first Volkswagen Beetle in 1963.