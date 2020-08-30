Fratt family closing Sunset Restaurant in Glen Burnie, and spreads the blame around

For 60 years, Glen Burnie’s iconic Sunset Restaurant has hosted thousands of special meals for area residents, making it famous for favorites like cream of crab soup and shrimp salad.
Instead of celebrating its anniversary, on Monday the Fratantuono – or Fratt – family announced via a Facebook post that the restaurant would close on Sept. 30.
What started as a night club in 1960 with live music, dancing and nickel slot machines, morphed into an area favorite dining option. Managers Dave, Mike and Gary Fratantuono now are inundated with folks who want to tell them what Sunset has meant to their families.
“Memories – that’s what we keep hearing – all the memories,” Mike said.
“I can’t say it enough – the customers. We’re really appreciative of all the customers and employees over the years that have supported us,” Dave said. “We wouldn’t be here for 60 years if it wasn’t for them. We have employees who have been here more than 40 years, 30 years.”
It’s been an honor, the Fratts said, and the family has enjoyed getting to know their customers over the years – many of whom became friends.
With news of closure, the Fratts said it’s like the pandemic is over. The news came out about noon on Aug. 24, and the restaurant did double the food orders of any day since March. Folks want to have one last cream of crab or shrimp salad. One customer wanted to buy five gallons of cream of crab to freeze.
With a skeleton crew in place including some longtime employees, Dave said he, Gary and Mike have been working 14-hour days – sometimes washing dishes, cleaning, cooking – because they can’t get their employees to work.
“The past two days we’ve been slammed – we’re doing double what we would do on a busy day since COVID,” Michael said. “Even with that, we’re still down, and we don’t have the staff. A lot of them didn’t come back.”
Dave said with additional unemployment benefits available because of the pandemic, employees can make the same – or sometimes more – by simply collecting unemployment. He said others will work only one or two days per week so they don’t lose benefits, or will call out sick after a particularly good day of tips.
“This week it’s been dine-in, bar, carryout – this is kind of what I thought it would be like when we re-opened after the pandemic,” Gary said. “That didn’t happen.”
“We thought we’d have five dining rooms at 50 percent [capacity] – we didn’t get five dining rooms at 50 percent, we got two dining rooms at 25 percent,” Michael said.
When Gov. Larry Hogan announced restaurants would be able to utilize their outdoor spaces for dining, the Fratts immediately went to the two local Costco stores and bought all the picnic table sets available. Summer’s heat and rain quickly made outdoor dining unattractive to nearly all would-be customers.
The family kept nearly all items on its carryout menu. Dave said there’d be a short burst of calls each day, then nothing. He said some good friends told him they weren’t willing to resume indoor dining until a vaccine is available. For a restaurant with a more mature clientele, that meant people simply would not be showing up out of fear of exposure.
The Fratts utilized the pandemic season to paint the exterior of the restaurant, and completely remodel the back bar. Dave said he didn’t want to look back and feel like they hadn’t tried. He said a lot of things simply are out of their control.
“We’ve seen negative comments where people say we don’t care — it’s just the opposite,” Mike said. “We’re working harder this past year than we were in years past with all this stuff.”
Dave recalled times when families would go for a drive on a Sunday, followed by a family dinner. Gary said people don’t dine anymore – when folks would get dressed up and dinner would last a couple hours.
“It really just didn’t start with the pandemic, even though that wasn’t the straw – it was the log – that broke the camel’s back,” Mike said. “It was all government restrictions. The restaurant industry is one of the biggest industries that has been hit hardest with regulations – the Styrofoam ban, Obamacare, all the liquor laws, minimum wage.”
Throughout the pandemic, not a single elected official reached out to the restaurant to see how they were doing, Mike said.
“The next thing that will be coming down the pike in Annapolis is allowing grocery stores and convenience stores to sell beer and wine,” he said. “I know it’s coming, and then you can kiss that little liquor store we have goodbye. All these mom and pop liquor stores won’t be able to stay open.”
For now, the Fratts plan to keep their adjacent liquor store open. They’ve talked about possibly selling limited, favorite menu items from the liquor store, but will have to determine if it is feasible.
Dave said he expects a domino effect when other local restaurants close and wholesalers suffer losses. He said on top of high rent payments, he knows of several privately-owned restaurants that owe thousands on credit accounts with their multiple vendors.
He said Sunset could have done the same, but they weren’t willing to compromise the way they’d been taught by his dad, Otts Fratt, to pay all bills immediately. Otts passed away in January at 83, and still was working every day.
“We’re in a good situation because we own the building,” Dave said. “We could walk out of here tonight and we don’t owe anyone a penny because everything that comes in here is COD.”
On one recent good day, instead of continuing to serve a group of loyal customers, Gary had to tell them to leave because it was nearly 10 p.m. Anne Arundel County restrictions mandate that all indoor service must stop for restaurants at 10 p.m.
“You know, we’re already hurting – I don’t want to receive a fine from (County Executive Steuart) Pittman like Ferndale Club just did. But it doesn’t apply at the casino – you can only get coronavirus after 10 p.m., and not if you’re at the casino,” Mike said.
The three managers plan to take some time off, which they haven’t been able to do even though things have been slow, because it would impose a hardship on the other two.
“We’re not going to close the doors and run off into the sunset, so to speak,” Dave said. “We’re not owners – our moms own it, and we’ll still need to get a job. I give our customers a lot of credit who have stuck by us these past six months – they see it – they understand.”