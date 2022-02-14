Snap Fitness leaders hope dropping COVID numbers will bring people to their new gym at Annapolis Town Center

A new 8,200 square foot gym recently opened at the Annapolis Town Center, called Snap Fitness.
Located at 2101 Somerville Road, Suite 120, the new gym is owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Brad Callahan and Brandon Schuchard. It is the fourth Snap Fitness location in Maryland.
After celebrating its grand opening on Jan. 31, the gym already has more than 200 members and about 60 workouts a day.
Callahan is the owner of Snap Fitness in Annapolis while Schuchard will serve as general manager for the location.
Schuchard has been in the fitness business since 2002. Schuchard and Callahan started working on opening the gym before COVID-19, which caused a pause in those plans. Schuchard said opening a business during a pandemic had many speed bumps.
Their goal is to open multiple locations in the city and Anne Arundel County.
“All of our locations will be centered around educated fitness and personal trainers as the staff members,” Schuchard said. “Customers will be able to ask questions and use the staff as tools for helping toward their goals.”
The gym includes cardio machines, weight lifting areas, a functional fitness zone and group class spaces.
Schuchard thinks mental health is one of the most important aspects of fitness.
“Getting into the gym and seeing people’s faces and having conversations is important for health and fitness,” he said.
Eating healthy and working out will make the community better and make individuals happier, Schuchard said.
“People won’t be as grouchy when things go astray. People won’t get angry over little things like a restaurant messing up an order. That just makes our community a whole lot better to live in,” he added.
Schuchard believes they opened at a good time as COVID-19 numbers are starting to go down — on Friday, Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate fell below 5% for the first time since late November.
“People are comfortable going out again and mask mandate was lifted at the end of January, so hopefully we are heading in the right direction,” Schuchard said. “Our business has a virtual side just in case some people aren’t ready to go into the gym. We made the program also for people that may go on vacation or not able to make it to the gym and still can workout.”
Snap Fitness doesn’t have large crowds of people in the gym and group exercise classes are limited to 15 people. One of Schuchard’s goals is to have at least 10% of members in an educational fitness program at all times. He also wants to get the youth in the gym starting at 10 years old and up.
“We want the kids to know about health and fitness at an early age so it will stick with them for the rest of their lives,” Schuchard said.