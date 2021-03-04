Severn Savings, the last bank based in Annapolis, sold to Shore United

Severn Savings Bank, the last bank headquartered in Annapolis, announced Wednesday night that it has agreed to be purchased by Shore United Bank of Easton in a deal valued at $146 million.
In a statement released by both banks, Severn Savings said it will become part of the Eastern Shore bank in a stock and cash transaction. The deal will be worth $11.30 per share for Severn Savings shareholders based on Shore’s value of $15.64 per share. Severn Savings shares closed at $8.38 Wednesday.
The sale completes the decline of Annapolis from a banking center for small and regional banks that started with the savings and loan crisis of the 1980s. Over the years, names like Farmers Bank of Maryland and Annapolis National Bank have disappeared through mergers with bigger, regional players.
The Bank of Glen Burnie is the largest remaining bank headquartered in Anne Arundel County.
Severn Savings President and CEO Alan Hyatt, who founded the bank after buying a struggling savings and loan based in Baltimore 30 years ago and moving it to Annapolis, is the largest single shareholder of the bank, according to SEC documents. He owns 14% of company stock.
“It is an opportunity for Severn to join forces with a larger organization and remain committed to community banking,” Hyatt said. “We look forward to the opportunities and benefits this combination will bring to our shareholders, in terms of prospects for future earnings growth, immediate dividend pick-up and diversification, as well as to clients, employees and the many communities we serve.”
The sale of the bank follows the sale of the bank’s real estate subsidiary, Hyatt Commerical Real Estate. Severn Savings acquired the firm founded by Hyatt’s father in 2007 and sold for an undisclosed price to Reliable Group.
Severn with $952.6 million in total assets, $679.2 million in gross loans and $806.5 million in total deposits as of Dec. 31. It operates seven banking offices located in Anne Arundel County. The transaction will increase Shore’s total assets to approximately $2.9 billion on a pro forma basis as of Dec. 31 and marks its expansion into Anne Arundel.
Corporate investors dominate the list of other major shareholders in Severn Savings, Fourthstone LLC1, EJF Capital LLC, Tontine Capital Management, the Vanguard Group and Wilcoxson Wealth Management. The only other major local shareholder is the Estate Of Frances G. Hyatt, Hyatt’s mother.
Existing Shore shareholders will own approximately 59.6% of the outstanding shares of the combined company while Severn shareholders are expected to own approximately 40.4%. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021,
Shore will appoint four Severn directors to the Shore Board, including Hyatt. Lloyd L. “Scott” Beatty, president and chief executive officer of Shore, will continue as CEO while Hyatt will serve as chairman of the Board of Directors.
Shore Bancshares, parent company of the bank, is the largest independent financial holding company based on the Eastern Shore. It has 22 full-service branches in Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne’s County, Talbot County, Caroline County, Dorchester County and Wicomico County in Maryland, Kent County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia.
Hyatt himself is a major presence in the real estate development business in Annapolis through his law firm, Hyatt & Weber. On Monday, the company announced that Steven M. Heinl has been elected as the firm’s newest partner.
Heinl leads the firm’s estates and trusts practice and also focuses on land use and zoning law.
Hyatt purchased the company when it was Pompei Building and Loan, a tiny neighborhood thrift in Baltimore founded in 1956. He relocated to Annapolis and renamed it.
The thrift was converted from mutual fund company to a stock institution in 1984, weathered the Maryland savings and loan crisis in 1985 and survived an aborted merger with two Virginia thrifts in 1989. It tried and abandoned a merger with Annapolis Bank in the 1990s, then continued to grow as the real estate boom of continued for almost two decades.
When the mortgage and real estate recession of 2007 crippled many financial institutions, Severn was hurt.
By 2008, the bank reported the first negative quarter in its history, posting a loss of $230,000 in the fourth quarter as it continued to compensate for loans that would never be repaid.
Severn Savings Bank received $23.5 million in federal bailout funds through the U.S. Treasury Department’s Troubled Asset Relief Program or TARP. It was the largest amount of any locally based bank in the county.
Four years later, the company was still working through the recession, reporting a $1 million profit in the second quarter even as it devalued more than $11 million in troubled loans.
In the following years, the company ended its’ supervision by the Federal Reserve Bank. In 2016, it raised $11 million through a sale of shares for unpaid interest and dividends on outstanding stock.