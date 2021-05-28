Investment firm seeks proposals for mix of apartments, offices and retail on Riva Road

A New York investment firm is putting one of the old Arinc buildings on Riva Road up for redevelopment, seeking developers for a 6.75-acre mix of residential and commercial buildings.
Angelo Gordon has hired MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services to market the project, dubbed 2555 Riva Road. The property is located at the intersection of Admiral Cochrane Drive, just outside city limits.
The property “presents an opportunity to invest in a consistently sought-after market,” MacKenzie Senior Vice President John Schultz said in a statement announcing the project. “The live, work, play model continues to be a proven success in many markets; attractive to many and boosts overall market activity.”
The project includes a proposed five-story, 250-unit apartment building with a parking garage and first-floor retail. The design includes a central plaza, outdoor patio and landscaped park-like open areas.
The commercial portion, facing Riva Road, would be divided into two lots that could accommodate an office building with structured and surface parking and a single-story retail/restaurant component with surface parking, Mackenzie Commercial said.
In a statement released on the project, MacKenzie Commercial said the commercial portion of the development is divided into two lots available for sale or ground lease. One is retail/restaurant space while the other is envisioned as an office or medical building.
Angelo Gordon, a publicly traded investment firm with offices around the country, bought the company in 2014 for $8.3 million.
The sale came one year after Rockwell Collins bought Annapolis-based Arinc from the Carlyle Group investments firm, for $1.39 billion. The Annapolis firm focused on aviation communications and technology.
Rockwell Collins continues to have a presence in Annapolis as Collins Aerospace. Its main office is located across Admiral Cochrane Drive from the development site.