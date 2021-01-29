Annapolis, Edgewater Pet-Valu stores to reopen as Pet Supplies Plus

Pet Valu stores in Annapolis and Edgewater are among five that will reopen under a new name after closing late last year.
Pet Supplies Plus will take over the stores at 940 Bay Ridge Road, 68 Central Ave. and others in Aberdeen, Mt. Airy East and Shrewsbury, Pennsylvania.
The announcement comes just days after Virginia Beach-based Franchise Group announced plans to buy Pet Supplies Plus for $700 million. With the purchase, it takes over a franchise business with more than 500 locations nationwide.
Sentinel Capital Partners, based in New York City, sold the company after buying it in late 2018 for an undisclosed price. The company specializes in purchasing and building up small to mid-range sized companies.
Pet Supplies Plus already has locations in Pasadena and Odenton. The new stores will offer amenities such as full-service grooming services, self-pet wash stations and other services.
Pet Valu said in November that it was shutting all of its 358 stores and warehouses because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, including four locations in Anne Arundel County.
Pet Supplies Plus will be open Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.