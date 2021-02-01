Bakery specializing in bundt cakes opens at Annapolis Town Centre

Annapolis now has a bundt cake shop.
Annapolis’s first Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery held its grand opening Jan. 25 in the Annapolis Towne Center. The franchise chain with more than 300 locations nationwide specializes in the sweet cakes named for the specialized pan that gives them their distinct shape. This is the fifth Maryland location.
Glenn and Rhonda Rogers, of Arnold, who operate the location at 1901 Towne Centre Blvd., held a Dec. 11 soft opening said they have seen business boom since then. The week of Christmas was particularly busy, Glenn Rogers said, so much so they had to temporarily pause taking orders to keep up.
“People want to come because they want to celebrate something,” he said. “Everything about what we’re providing is helping people celebrate special moments in their life and we really enjoy that.”
Customers have told Rogers they’ve visited other locations in Columbia and Silver Spring and were excited to see one come to Annapolis. Rogers is a commercial airline pilot and former Marine with ties to the Naval Academy. He and his wife had been searching to start a franchise business for some time, he said. They were hooked after visiting friends in Texas who shared the bundt cakes from a local store.
Store hours are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed Sundays.
The shop offers a range of sizes, like 8- and 10-inch cakes, tiered cakes and “bundtlets,” and flavors such as carrot, lemon and white chocolate raspberry. Snickerdoodle is the special flavor for January. There are also specialty cakes for birthdays, gender reveals and holidays.