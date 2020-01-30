A former Oncology Cancer Specialist was given a mission from her sister: Start a brand to positively represent themselves and others like them in a space where black people are often overlooked and under-represented.
So Cara Graves, and her sister Jenae Johnson-Carr, did just that with their brand Epic Everyday, which launched in May 2019. The brand’s beginning was simple: Before Johnson-Carr’s family moved to Europe, they asked graves to start a brand that promoted diversity.
Johnson-Carr asked Cara to “start a brand that looked like them. We want to see things that look like us.”
“When they asked, I couldn’t say no," Graves said. “It’s positive and not just for kids, also adults.”
So Graves created Epic Everyday, a business that sells backpacks, blankets and other items that feature a diversity of faces and colors. Starting the business was a 2-year process for Graves, who researched designs and the market. She coined the description “Mocha-Hue” to describe varying shades of skin colors.
“We are starting out local and expanding into more minority communities all around," Graves said.
Graves has a background in Healthcare, she worked as an Oncology Cancer Specialist for nearly 20 years. She graduated undergrad at Morgan State University with a degree in Medical Technology, then attended James Madison University for her master’s.
“I just wanted to do something totally different and something that really made a difference," Graves said. “Oncology definitely made a difference in cancer patients, but this is something that is more personal as a little brown girl getting to see these products. Also, for my sons, wanting them to see something positive.”
Graves has two sons, one that attends Salisbury University and one in middle school.
“Girls have a few colored dolls here and there and boys have a few comic characters. But, nothing they can see on the daily,” said Cara. “We wanted something they can see literally ‘Epic Everyday’ every day. Whether it is a lunch bag or backpack, we just wanted something to remind you that it is okay to be who you are and just how you are.”
Blake Graves, a freshman communication major at Salisbury, helps post images to the Instagram account @_epiceveryday .
“It’s amazing and inspirational to me,” referring to his mom being an owner, said Blake. “When I was a kid there were no backpacks with people that looked like me. I see black kids that are all different. Not one kid is just alike, which is incorporated into the brand. This family brand will be around for generations and can see it being a household name soon.”
There have been recent incidents of black children having to cut their hair or conform to certain guidelines all the time.
Cara Graves wants to show kids it is okay to be yourself and take pride in your skin color and all the history that comes with it.
“We say we are reflecting positivity, representing diversity in a good way,” she said. “We want (kids) to hear good things about who they are and who they were born to be. Opposed to the negativity everywhere else.”
The response and support have been welcoming and positive for Graves’ business so far. She originally thought most of her support would come from “moms with young kids” but it has also included college students and professionals.
“I think it helps with self-confidence and self-esteem," Graves said when asked about her brand’s focus. "There’s such a lack and an under-representation of who we are, what we look like, how we act and how our hair looks is so limited.”
Graves said she is often asked about other groups of people represented in the brand. Her response?
“Because there is plenty of things for everyone else. This is exclusive for this particular audience. You can walk into any store and see rows and rows of toys or anything and diversity is not represented."
With Black History Month coming up in February, Epic Everyday is releasing a special “The Black” collection for older kids and adults. And Graves said she plans to expand into the apparel business in the spring.
“I want to bring more awareness to what we are doing and do some collaborations in the future,” Grave said. “Any foundations that are helping the community is a win-win situation to me.”