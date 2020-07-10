Tucked away on cobblestone Maryland Avenue, some small businesses are holding steady. For now.

On June 1, Michael Ernst unlocked Blue Crab Antiques to the public, and to a new world of retail on Maryland Avenue, the quiet, cobblestone street with a backdrop of the Maryland State House, home to an assortment of small businesses.
Ernst can currently permit eight customers inside his store at a time, complying with Anne Arundel County’s decree limiting capacity based on square footage. If person number nine approaches the door he has to, frustratingly, ask them to leave.
But if Ernst had it his way, his doors would still remain shut.
“Most people have been extremely understanding,” Ernst said. “We have not had any problems with people with the mask requirement. It seems like everyone feels like we’re all in this together.”
Annapolis mayor Gavin Buckley established several “recovery zones” throughout Annapolis in May on upper Main Street, West Street, Market Space, Dock Street and Maryland Avenue. The streets close to traffic in the evenings, which permit businesses to extend into the road for outdoor dining and other social distancing purposes.
The stores of little Maryland Avenue have somewhat banded together during a difficult financial time brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Old Fox Books & Coffeehouse coordinated with Annebeth’s, the specialty shop diagonal to it, and Uncle Bob’s Fudge Kitchen, to create a quarantine essentials package of wine, chocolate and a book over the spring, as well as a pamper basket for Mother’s Day. Staying present in people’s lives when it’s more difficult to draw customers helps, co-owner Janice Holmes said. So does luck.
Old Fox had to think on its feet. The store set up outdoor shelves and offered a book delivery service, with books on social justice and anti-racism leading sales. Just this past week, Old Fox organized a “Frolic on the Avenue,” to return storytime to the children safely and to hire local storytellers.
Other patrons sipped coffee in the whimsical garden out back that recently reopened.
“We’ve been lucky because it’s not the way it was before. Our numbers are significantly down. We’re grateful. Our customers have been loyal,” Holmes said. “They understand what it means for Maryland Avenue to continue to be Maryland Avenue. They want Old Fox to be here.”
Two Dallas-area wedding photographers, Julia Sharapova and Maggie Hargrave, wandered into Old Fox, happy to support a fellow small business.
“It’s so pretty here,” said Sharapova from a plush leather couch. “So much better than Starbucks.”
Everyone inside is limited to a 45 minute limit.
“People have been really respectful of that. It’s hard to be in the shop and not have a big line waiting for the cafe and people just browsing,” co-owner Jinny Amundson said. “At the same time, seeing people come in and see the awe they have is really nice, too.”
Unlike her neighbors, Annebeth Santin, who owns the 22-year-old Annebeth’s, sells wine, beer, food: all commodities that ensured she could remain open through the shutdown. She never noticed much of a dropoff from customers; for those who stepped in, the shop offered another product short in supply: a chance to be social.
“Once people felt they could come out, they’d pop in and visit and hope to see a friendly face,” Santin said.
Matt Mona, who has run KA-CHUNK!! Records on Maryland Avenue for 10 years, has made the transition to the different world of online selling since coronavirus shut down regular business.
Adapting his business model became his hurdle, with now a majority of his customers more finely selecting what they’d been seeking online rather than wandering off the streets to rifle through boxes.
“I’ve been telling people it could be better, but it could be a whole lot worse. Records in particular is a good mail-order business,” Mona said. “...I’d be able to sustain this for the foreseeable future, I would say. It wouldn’t be as good as it normally was, but I could sustain it myself.”
Continuing to dry up
There are absences deeply felt. For Blue Crab and nearby Evergreen Antiques and True Vintage, not being able to physically reopen until the first of June meant missing Mother’s Day. The lack of a true Naval Academy graduation meant a lack of parents and alumni to browse vintage wares.
The immediate future does not promise much reprieve. The Naval Academy’s Induction Day, for instance, the day first-year midshipmen arrive to begin plebe summer training, had been spread out over four days and offered much less of a gathering than in normal years.
Joanna Young, who has operated Evergreen Antiques for almost 20 years, received other little boosts to her business. She offered some curbside pickup. She finally got her online store up and running. Her landlord promised to be patient when it came to rent.
And then, there were the customers themselves.
“There was definitely a swelling of support from the local community, people wanting to welcome us back and make big purchases,” Young said. “We felt that too, right before we closed and everyone knew what was happening, people were like, ‘I’ve had my eye on that painting!‘”
One of Evergreen’s longest and most loyal shoppers, 81-year-old LaVerne Cummins, returned to her favorite store on her maiden voyage post-shutdown to feast on vintage prints, paintings, photos – and books. She has about 1,000. Books were her salvation during the doldrums of quarantine.
“It has everything. Don’t you think this shop is special?” Cummins said. “I like all fields but particularly her artwork. I always find something that I want to get, however I can’t buy boom like that, I’m not rich either, I have to go home and think about it because if I bought everything I liked, I couldn’t do that.”
Other businesses would not be so lucky, long-term. Ernst knows that. He’s watched his other neighbors struggle, same as him.
“I feel like a bulldog. I’m just going to keep fighting. I need to stay safe, I need my staff to stay safe,” Ernst said. “But I’m not giving up.”
Galway Bay Irish Restaurant had been setting up for St. Patrick’s Day, the biggest bash of the year for an Irish pub, when Gov. Larry Hogan ordered bars and restaurants to close.
Owner Anthony Clark found it more difficult to draw customers compared to other recovery zones, such as West Street and Main Street, which offer more dining experiences. Maryland Avenue has just the one.
Thanks to nightly al fresco dining on Wednesday through Sunday evenings, Clark has been able to pivot. It had been labor intensive for his staff to haul out furniture each evening, so Clark will be co-opting some free parking spaces to install quasi-permanent dining spots. He pumps music into the street. The outdoor element, at least, has been pleasant.
“If you have to look at any bright side, it has allowed us to experiment. ... What is the best formula to do this on an annual basis?” Clark said.
The Galway Bay owner has considered the impact on his staff, whom he’s not been able to replenish shifts for fully. He’s hoping by the fiscal fourth quarter to try and normalize his finances again. He knows he may need to close some days and tighten up his payroll.
Clark reckons the lack of tourism to Annapolis this summer will continue to dry up his and his neighbors’ income.
“I think we will still be here. I know a lot of restaurants won’t,” Clark said.