After nearly two years, Mangia Italian Grill & Sports Bar in Annapolis reopens without liquor permit

Mangia Italian Grill & Sports Bar Co-owner Renzo Villia is pictured in the updated restaurant, March 22, 2022. Mangia Italian Grill & Sports Bar, in Annapolis, reopened Feb. 25 after extensive renovations and nearly two years of being closed. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

After closing for nearly two years during the coronavirus pandemic, Mangia Italian Grill and Sports Bar reopened last month. But the restaurant is still unable to serve alcohol as it tries to reacquire a liquor permit it lost in October.

Mangia, a popular spot at the bottom of Main Street for many years, reopened Feb. 25 after months of construction issues, stop-work orders and other delays.

“Getting back to this point has been a hassle,” said Renzo Villa, who co-owns the restaurant with his mother Doris Melgar. “But we were finally able to reopen.”

One issue remains, however. In October, the business lost its liquor license after missing an Oct. 31 deadline imposed by the Annapolis Alcohol Beverage Control Board to complete all inspections of the property and reopen for business. But Mangia wasn’t ready to open at the time as it continued to complete renovations it started after the pandemic struck in March 2020, Villa said.

Like many Annapolis restaurant owners, Villa and Melgar saw the pandemic as an opportunity to renovate 81 Main St., a 50-year-old building that previously was home to a liquor store and other businesses, said Annapolis attorney Alan Hyatt, who represents the owners.

But the installation of new kitchen equipment, sprinklers and other items was quickly shut down in June after city inspectors found the business was completing the work without a building permit. After acquiring the proper permits, the restaurant was renovated, Villa said, including new interior décor, tile in the dining area, new kitchen equipment and an updated bar area.

The restaurant offered a limited menu at its opening and is now serving a full range of Italian dishes, pasta, pizza and the salads that made the location a popular spot downtown.

Hyatt has appeared before the city’s liquor board a half dozen times over the last two years to request four extensions of the business’ liquor license as the renovations continued, but the owners weren’t able to meet the final deadline.

“When you start work on older buildings like that, one thing leads to another and it became a major undertaking and it was delayed for many, many months,” Hyatt said. “The liquor board was quite fair to the owners and gave them every opportunity [to reopen] … and the owner felt like she was able to reopen by that date but just couldn’t accomplish it.”

Melgar and Villa have every intention of reapplying for a liquor permit, he said.

As of Monday, the city has not received an application for a new liquor license from Mangia’s owners, said Mitchelle Stephenson, city spokesperson.

The mother-son owners bought the restaurant from Charlie Priola in December 2016. Priola had run the business for years while also operating Maria’s Sicilian Ristorante and Cafe on Market Space.

Mangia’s reopening comes at an exciting time as COVID-19 infections wane and the weather warms.

“Mangia has been a part of the Annapolis After Dark scene for so many years that I don’t think there are many who haven’t had the best 2 a.m. pizza in Annapolis through the years,” said Bridgett Rheam, who runs BeeprBuzz, a blog that spotlights restaurants, music and other events in the city. “Closing during the pandemic to transition was the best time for them to do it because the music scene wasn’t playing late-night during that time.”

“Now that everything is back and open till 2 a.m., what a better time to come back,” she added.

Throughout Hyatt’s myriad appearances before the liquor board, members have shown empathy for the owners because of how important the business is to residents.

“This is a beloved establishment,” Kia Baskerville, a liquor board member, said during a June hearing. “I would like to do whatever we can in order to get this establishment back to where they need to be. And I think it’s the right thing to do if we can.”

Business hours

Monday and Tuesday: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. - 2 a.m.