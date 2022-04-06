Nine-screen movie theater to open at Annapolis Harbour Center this summer

Landmark Theatres will bring movies back to the Annapolis Harbour Center this summer taking the former location of the shuttered Bow Tie Cinemas Harbour 9.

Operating locally in Maryland and Washington, D.C., Landmark Theatres has entered into a long-term lease agreement for the nine-screen theater on Solomons Island Road, the company said in a news release.

“We’re excited to broaden our presence in Maryland by adding this beautifully redesigned luxury theatre within a vibrant lifestyle center,” Landmark Theatres President Kevin Holloway said in the release. “We look forward to welcoming the local community to a summer slate of quality specialty and mainstream fare.”

Landmark has not announced an opening date but is aiming for early summer, said Margot Gerber, vice president of publicity and marketing for Landmark Theatres.

Work already has begun to purchase equipment and hire employees, Gerber said.

The theater venue was most recently operated as The Bow Tie Cinemas Harbour 9 theater. It closed in July just five months after it had reopened following a lengthy closure because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bow Tie Cinemas still operates an 11-screen theater at Westfield Annapolis Mall.

The Annapolis Harbour Center is owned and managed by Lerner Enterprises, a leading D.C. real estate developer headquartered in Rockville. Lerner has an extensive residential and commercial portfolio in the Washington metropolitan area. The company also owns the Washington Nationals.

The theater was first opened by K-B Theatres in May 1991.

Michael Fant, Landmark’s senior vice president of real estate and development, led the lease negotiations. William Winterburn, Lerner’s vice president of retail leasing, represented the landlord.

”We are very excited to announce the opening of Landmark Theatres at Annapolis Harbour Center,” Winterburn said in the release. “Landmark is a dominant operator in the movie industry with over 200 screens in major cities throughout the country. In addition to feature first-run movies, Landmark offers independent, art and international films to a broad spectrum of moviegoers.”

Landmark Theatres currently has locations in Bethesda and at E Street Cinema and Atlantic Plumbing in Washington, D.C. It previously had a location in Harbor East in Baltimore that shuttered last year.

Landmark, founded in 1974, operates 200 screens in 23 markets across the country. This will be the first time Landmark has operated in Annapolis, Gerber said.