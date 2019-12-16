xml:space="preserve">
Annapolis resident Camp Kilcollin Joins Murphy Commercial Real Estate.
Murphy Commercial Real Estate announced Annapolis resident Camp Kilcollin as the newest member of its team. Coming from the finance industry, Kilcollin makes a career change by entering real estate, but it’s a transition he wholeheartedly embraces.

Originally from southern West Virginia, Kilcollin graduated from Woodberry Forest School before earning his undergrad in economics from Sewanee — the University of the South. He relocated to Washington, D.C., after college and started his career in political fundraising before becoming a financial adviser. For the past five years, he has been with the investment management company Merrill Lynch.

Kilcollin later relocated to Annapolis, and when he was considering a career change, he narrowed in on Murphy Commercial Real Estate because he found himself drawn to the physical, tangible nature of the industry — everything from architectural design to how buildings and properties play a role in the operations of a business. He also knew that Murphy Commercial Real Estate has been a market presence for 20 years.

When he isn’t working, Kilcollin is a dedicated family man alongside his wife as they raise two kids, currently ages 5 and 3. He’s also active playing tennis with the United States Tennis Association and cycling with Tribe Cycle.

