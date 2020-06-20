Celebrate Juneteenth Day by supporting local Black-owned restaurants and bakeries in Anne Arundel County

NAACP of Anne Arundel County is highlighting black-owned restaurants and bakeries in the county that patrons can support during Juneteenth Day celebrations this weekend by “investing in freedom” for the holiday and every day.
Black-owned organizations, service providers and businesses can also be found in the Arundel Green Book at http://annearundelcountynaacp.org/econ.html.
Juneteenth took place Friday and honors the day slaves in Texas were notified of their freedom following the end of the Civil War and two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
Below is a list of various restaurants and bakeries across the county:
Sweet Eden Bakeshop
Sweet Eden Bakeshop specializes in custom cakes, wedding cakes, cupcakes, french macarons, cookies, brownies, cake pops, and gluten-free treats. It’s located at 2604-A Annapolis road in Severn. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Telephone number 443-795-4550.
Miss Yvonne’s Kitchen
Located on 4232 Shoreham Beach Road in Edgewater. Miss Yvonne’s Kitchen serves traditional American food and is known for its fried chicken, mac and cheese, and crab cakes. It’s open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It’s closed on Monday and Tuesday and is currently offering carry out. Telephone number 443-294-6827.
Cakes and Confections Bakery Cafe
Located on 342 Ritchie Highway in Severna Park, Cakes and Confections Bakery Cafe is an old fashioned yet upscale gourmet bakery. The cafe has a large assortment of breakfast pastries, individual desserts, cakes, pies, and cookies, along with breakfast and lunch sandwiches. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed on Sunday and currently offers carry out, curbside pick up and delivery. Telephone number 410-757-7100.
SmallCakes Cupcakery & Creamery
SmallCakes Cupcakery & Creamery has 18 signature cupcakes flavors baked fresh every morning and 15 flavors of small-batch ice cream made daily. It’s located on 2641 Riva Road, Suite F, in Annapolis. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and closed Sunday through Tuesday. It’s currently offering carry out, curbside pickup and delivery. Telephone number 667-204-2107.
Taste of the Island & Soul Food
Located on 1155 Reece Road in Severn, Taste of the Island & Soul Food serves classic curry and jerk chicken, fried fish, oxtail dinners and more. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. It’s currently offering carry out. Telephone number 443-274-2717.
Troy’s Caribbean & Soul Food
Troy’s Caribbean & Soul Food has authentic Caribbean dishes like jerk and curry chicken, shrimp dishes and serves breakfast and dessert too. It’s located on 1584 Annapolis Road in Odenton. It’s from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sunday. It currently offers carry out. Telephone number 410-672-4575.
Gail’s Unique Cuisine
Located on 120 North Langley Road in Glen Burnie, this food truck specializes in catering soul food for a variety of events. The food truck is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Telephone number 443-810-4419
Rhythm & Flavour Jamaican Cuisine
Rhythm & Flavour Jamaican Cuisine brings authentic Jamaican food right to your table, such as jerk shrimp, rice and peas, plantains and rum cake. The food truck is located in Anne Arundel County and does delivery and catering. Telephone number 443-770-2732.