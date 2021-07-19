Annapolis Bow Tie Harbour 9 theater closes five months after pandemic reopening

The Bowtie Cinemas Harbour 9 theater in Annapolis closed over the weekend just five months after it reopened from the coronavirus pandemic.
It is unclear if the closure is permanent. Joe Bonilla, a spokesperson for Bow Tie said the company had no comment on the closure.
The theater, located at 2474 Solomons Island Road, has no showtimes posted on its website.
The other Annapolis Bow Tie theater located at the Annapolis Mall will remain open, said a manager at the mall location, who declined to give their name citing company policy that prohibited them from speaking publicly.
Both theaters had implemented health and safety precautions since they returned to operation on Feb. 5 such as advance ticket purchases and periodic sanitizations when Anne Arundel County began to loosen pandemic restrictions. The company had announced in September it planned to reopen with similar safety protocols before reversing course after Anne Arundel County officials did not follow the state in loosening its reopening guidelines.
The two Annapolis theaters received a combined $886,315 in economic relief funding, part of $30 million given to entertainment and music venues by Gov. Larry Hogan in January.
Three other Anne Arundel County theaters received funding from the initiative, including Horizon Cinemas Marley Station and Sun Valley, and Hoyts West Nursery Cinemas 14.
Bow Tie operates theaters in Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Colorado.
Latest Business
Some of the movies currently in theaters at Annapolis Mall include “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” Marvel’s “Black Widow,” “The Boss Baby: Family Business,” “F9,” and “A Quiet Place Part II.”