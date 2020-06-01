Developer starts work on Glen Burnie warehouse with no signed tenants

Hill Management Services has started work a 66,600-square-foot warehouse/industrial building in Glen Burnie, a signof confidence in a specific sector of the commercial real estate market.
Dover Commons is being built on Dover Road in the Bay Meadow Industrial Park. The Timonium based developer projected the building will be completed by fall.
Dover Commons will feature 23-foot high ceiling heights, dock and drive-in capabilities with bay sizes starting at 3,600 square feet of space. The building sits on a 6.5-acre site.
A diverse array of business and consumer amenities are located within close distance to Dover Commons including big-box retailers, major supermarket chains, and a variety of fast-casual and sit-down restaurants, the company said in a prepared statement.
“We believe warehouse and industrial product will remain the most resilient real estate category going forward, and our decision to speculatively build Dover Commons is based on our confidence in quickly leasing this project to capacity,” explained Danielle Beyrodt, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Hill Management Services.
The company cited the proximity to BWI Thurgood Airport as a strong selling point for companies engaged with last-mile delivery services.
The current commercial real estate vacancy rate is 11.8 percent in northern Anne Arundel County, with leasing activity field by companies in with a need for warehouse facilities, said Lee & Associates | Maryland. The company has been named as the brokerage agency for the property.
Hill Management owns more than 4 million square feet of office, industrial and retail space as well as several hotel and self-storage facilities.