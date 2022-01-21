National bus service FlixBus adding stop in downtown Annapolis

FlixBus, a national intercity bus service, is adding a permanent stop on West Street in Annapolis.
Starting Thursday, FlixBus, which has more than 2,000 U.S. destinations in its network, will begin offering round-trip services at 80 West St. between Calvert and West Washington streets. The new stop is part of the company’s expansion of its Northeast corridor, which has stops in Baltimore, New York City, Boston, Richmond and Washington, D.C.
“We are very excited for this long-awaited expansion into Annapolis to continue adding new options for travelers along one of our most popular routes in the U.S.,” said Pierre Gourdain, managing director of FlixBus USA, in a statement. “Annapolis is a community that is rich in history and culture, and we hope FlixBus riders will use this chance to visit one of the most beautiful cities in the Mid-Atlantic region.”
The stop is located in the Historic District and within walking distance of the waterfront, Maryland State House and other attractions. Gotts Court and Whitmore parking garages are just around the corner. It’s also where the Route 220 Commuter and Route 230 buses currently drop off, which arrive from Washington and Severna Park, respectively. A green FlixBus sign will be affixed to the stop, the company said.
FlixBus was founded in Germany in 2011 and also operates train, car and Greyhound lines. FlixBus launched in the United States in 2018, pitching itself as an environmentally friendly transportation alternative. The company has expanded across Europe, North America and South America.
FlixBus buses feature amenities like free Wi-Fi, power outlets for every seat and extra legroom.
In an effort to improve environmental sustainability, the company offers “carbon-neutral ticketing options.” FlixBus has partnered with atmosfair, a German nonprofit that seeks to offset greenhouse gas emissions by developing renewable energy projects, to let riders purchase “CO2 Compensation” tickets. The slightly more expensive ticket — about 1% to 3% of the original ticket price — is donated to the National Forest Foundation “to give passengers a tangible way to reduce their carbon footprints,” according to the company.
A round-trip ticket from Washington to New York City, one of the company’s most popular routes, goes for about $60, according to its website.