Dangerously Delicious Pies closes doors after two years on West Street

Dangerously Delicious Pies, one of the best-known pie shops in the region, is shutting down its Annapolis location two years after it opened on West Street.

Owners Christopher and Kimberly Miller announced the closure of the shop in a social media post on Sunday. The location opened in May of 2020 shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic struck the city, emerging into a difficult climate with indoor capacity restrictions and other limitations that set the business back.

“Our deepest regret is that we were never able to open our shop as we had dreamed,” the owners said in a letter to the community on their Facebook page. “We just couldn’t get the rock up the mountain.”

Christopher Kelly and the founder Rodney “Pie Man” Henry had high hopes for the 2,400-square-foot vacant duplex nestled in the Annapolis Arts District that once held an art studio. The pair had been plotting expansion to Annapolis for at least five years before it landed at 212-214 West Street.

“We fell in love with the Annapolis Arts District years ago as it resembled the neighborhoods of our other shops … a vibrant neighborhood of families, mom & pop shops, restaurants, and galleries. It felt like home,” the owners wrote. “We loved our little neighborhood and appreciated how welcoming everyone was from the start. Seeing your familiar faces honestly made our days. Thanks to everyone who welcomed us with open arms and made us feel like a part of your community.”

The owners thanked their customers and employees for their support and hard work.

“We are so grateful for our regular customers and those wandering into the shop for the first time over the last couple of years,” they wrote. “We are especially grateful for our front-of-house staff and hard-working bakers in the kitchen. Each one of them has found new jobs this past week … a testament to how great they truly are.”

Despite the closure, the Dangerously Delicious Pies Baltimore location will continue to bring its sweet and savory pies and quiches to the Anne Arundel County, Crofton, Kent Island and Severna Park farmers’ markets, according to their website.

Visit Dangerously Delicious Pies at their Baltimore locations either in Hampden or Canton Square and on H Street in Washington D.C.