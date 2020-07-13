A calling to help others’ financial situations, an Odenton business owner is awarded for her work

While living in Turkey with her husband who was in the Air Force, Shay Cook said she felt called by God to help others with their finances. But she pushed it aside to continue pursuing her master’s and government job.
Even still, Cook found herself in positions to assist others with their finances through programs and civilian job positions in the military. In 2016, she decided to start her business, Crusaders for Change in Odenton.
“I just really started seeing that God has moved me in the direction to help people with finances because every time I tried to get away from it — I was always get sucked into it,” she said.
Her focus on psychology helped transform her work as she is able to help adjust people’s behavior when it comes to handling their money, Cook said.
She works with the military service members, as well as individuals, couples, families and classes to manage their spending and create financial goals and plans.
In particular, she said she works with Black women, single women, single mothers and couples.
“We empower and equip people with the tools, resources and knowledge they need to become financially free,” she said.
To do that, her business offers financial counseling, coaching and classes. She also makes sure to pay attention to behavior. The Central Maryland Chamber recently announced she won the Minority-Owned Business of the Year award and will receive it later this summer.
“I’m helping (clients) manage behaviors, whether they’re spending a lot or their credit is bad. I help them get out of debt and it leads to goals like saving to be able to travel or retire or buy a home,” she explained.
Oneida Cuevas, a Mongtomery County resident, signed up to become a client with Cooks a year and a half ago.
Before Cook, Cuevas said she knew how to budget and would work on a monthly basis like writing down her bills and using credit cards for certain expenses.
She had a goal in mind — to buy a home. Similar to her parents who were from Puerto Rico and ended up homeowners in New Jersey, Cuevas said she wanted to have a home for her future family.
“I feel like I have to reach that level for our family legacy,” she said.
But Cuevas also had student loans from law school, a car note and credit card bills that she needed to pay off.
After researching, Cuevas found out about Crusaders for Change and signed up.
With Cook’s guidance, she was able to create spreadsheets and review her debt. Step by step, Cuevas became debt free of nearly $18,000 and figured out a system to pay her student loans more efficiently.
She’s also planning to pay off her car note sooner, all while saving up for a house down payment. One of her motivations is to become financially free, and at age 50, Cuevas said she does not want to enter retirement and still be in debt.
Another client of Cook’s had changed her lifestyle after taking coaching sessions in January, said Chantel Affum in a statement.
The D.C. resident looked toward the business for financial education.
“These are the benefits that I have received having invested in financial coaching through Crusaders for Change: increased goal attainment, better money management skills, improved savings, debt elimination, improved credit scores and an overall financial well-being,” said Affum.
The process with Cook was also “understanding, patient and therapeutic,” she said.
“Crusaders for Change has helped me become empowered rather than dependent.”
Cook not only guides her clients but she also talks about the issues that they face, especially her Black clients.
Some of her clients were unable to get loans for homes or for businesses because of discriminatory practices used against Black clients. Even Cook said she ran into problems getting a loan despite having perfect credit.
“That systemic racism is real and so my clients and I will talk about it but then we’ll figure out how to maneuver it,” she said.
Through Cooks’ guidance, Cuevas has created new systems and a new mentality toward her finances.
“She’s been a blessing because before I felt like I didn’t have direction and I almost felt like it was never going to happen for me,” Cuevas said.
Latest Business
“Working with Shay has just been like a breath of fresh air. It’s given me that confidence in this area of my life.”