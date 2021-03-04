Annapolis coffee, wine bar opens on West Street, as vaccines offer glimmer of hope for pandemic’s end

Joel and Colleen Bunker are the co-owners behind Curate Coffee, Wine and Kitchen located at 141 West St. in the Annapolis Arts District. After the coronavirus pandemic delayed the shop’s opening by about four months, Bunker and his wife, who also own Brown Mustache Coffee located inside Old Fox Books on Maryland Avenue, are hopeful they can be successful and help create a sense of community in the area more people get vaccinated and pandemic restrictions begin to lift heading into spring.