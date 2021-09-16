Annapolis Main Street mainstay Clay Bakers to close in October after 12 years

The Clay Bakers on Main Street will close its doors for good on Oct. 25 after 12 years in business, the owners announced.
They hinted in a social media post that the business could reopen at a new location in the future.
“It is with a heavy heart to announce the closure of The Clay Bakers. We wish you all safety and wellness in this very tough time of Covid-19, and THANK YOU ALL for painting with us these last 12 years,” they wrote in a post on Thursday. “Our hope is to re-open our doors at a new location in the future, so STAYED TUNED. Keep an eye out on our social media pages and website for updates, they wrote.”
The store has provided a place for visitors to paint pottery pieces from an extensive inventory that are then glazed and fired on-site, according to its website. Glass fusing services were also offered as well as workshops and special events.
The last day to paint pottery is Oct. 16. The last day to pick up projects is Oct. 24.
Tables can be reserved to paint pottery at: www.theclaybakers.com.