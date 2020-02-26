The popular Chaps Pit Beef restaurant that was once on Food Network’s “Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" will now be featured in Glen Burnie, a real estate broker confirmed Wednesday.
The restaurant does not yet have a set opening date. Chaps is planning to open in Glen Burnie at the Chesapeake Square Shopping Center, 6710 Ritchie Highway. A restaurant official would not confirm the new location but said an announcement was planned soon.
Long & Foster Commercial Division broker Jennifer Burke, who handled the deal, confirmed Chaps was expanding to the area. An announcement of the deal was also published on Long & Foster’s website.
Chaps’ signature items are its pit beef sandwiches, “The Richwich” and others.
Chaps Pit Beef Maryland has locations in Baltimore, Aberdeen, Frederick and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Another is slated to open in Media, Pennsylvania.
The restaurant opened in May 1987 off Pulaski Highway, according to the restaurant’s website. It was a gift from Gus Glava, who owned a night club off the highway. He invested in the restaurant following the marriage of his daughter and son-in-law, Bob Creager, and Chaps Pit Beef was named after the club, Chaps Nightclub. The restaurant kept the name after the night club was sold and its name changed.