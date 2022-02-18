CFG Bank is opening an office in Annapolis this spring

The largest bank headquartered in Baltimore, CFG Bank, is expanding to Annapolis.
The company’s announced on Wednesday the expansion into Anne Arundel County, opening a new office in the heart of West Annapolis this spring. The Annapolis office will offer personalized services and products for commercial banking clients, as well as retail offerings.
As part of the expansion, CFG Bank has brought on long-time Annapolis residents Erik Chick as market executive and Tracy Hall as commercial relationship manager to join the already-present Anne Arundel County team. Chick and Hall previously worked at Severn Bank.