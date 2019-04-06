Maryland casino revenues set monthly record in March

Revenues from Maryland’s six casinos set a new single-month record in March, hitting $163.2 million, state officials said Friday.

The total was a 3.4% increase over the previous record set in October and 8.8 percent over March 2018, according to a statement released by Maryland Lottery and Gaming.

The state’s share of the revenues totaled $67.4 million, including $50.6 million for the Education Trust Fund. Casino gaming revenues also support local communities and jurisdictions where the six casinos are located, as well as Maryland’s horse racing industry.

All of the six casinos saw year-over-year increases compared to their March 2018 gaming revenue totals.

The top three earning casinos were:

MGM National Harbor, which saw montly revenue rise 3.9% from the same month last year to $62.8 million.

Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover, where revenue in March hit $56 million, a 19.0% jump from March 2018. A portion of revenue from the casino is turned over to Anne Arundel County.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, where the $25.6 million was a 3% rise from March 2018.

