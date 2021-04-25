The Cottage boutique expanding from Severna Park to Annapolis

Sue Gauthier and Sarah Bender, owners of The Cottage clothing boutique in Severna Park, plan to open their second location in Annapolis on Saturday, The Cottage on Main.
The Cottage opened in 1974 as “Dawson’s Country Cottage.” Gauthier moved the business to Park Plaza in 1986 and eventually rebranded it as “The Cottage” in 2006 with less focus on country styles.
Bender joined the business in 2013 bringing a background in advertising, marketing and management. The store expanded into a new location in 2017.
The shop replaces another clothing store at 149 Main St., the popular boutique Kokopelli. Owner Jill Lehr shifted to online sales in February, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on retail.
The Cottage on Main sells gifts, jewelry, apparel, accessories and decor. The store plans a grand opening celebration in June. For more information, visit shopthecottage.com/
