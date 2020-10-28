These businesses in Anne Arundel County have closed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic

Some businesses in the Annapolis area and across Anne Arundel County have announced closures since the coronavirus pandemic began in March. Know of a business that closed? Send us a note at tips@capgaznews.com.
Union Jacks
The owner of Union Jack’s Annapolis, a mainstay of the local music scene, is blaming his decision to close suddenly on coronavirus restrictions in Anne Arundel County.
Company president Gary Ouelette said Sept. 28 through a spokesperson that restrictions on audience capacity for live shows, dining capacity and early closing times put in place by the county to slow the spread of the coronavirus hurt the business.
“It’s just too difficult to continue in Anne Arundel,” he said through a spokesperson.
The British-styled pub announced Monday night on Facebook that it would close immediately. The Columbia location remains open.
Sunset Restaurant
For 60 years, Glen Burnie’s iconic Sunset Restaurant has hosted thousands of special meals for area residents, making it famous for favorites like cream of crab soup and shrimp salad.
Instead of celebrating its anniversary, on Monday the Fratantuono – or Fratt – family announced via a Facebook post that the restaurant would close on Sept. 30.
What started as a night club in 1960 with live music, dancing and nickel slot machines, morphed into an area favorite dining option. Managers Dave, Mike and Gary Fratantuono now are inundated with folks who want to tell them what Sunset has meant to their families.
“Memories – that’s what we keep hearing – all the memories,” Mike said.
Regal Cinemas
Regal Cinemas owner Cineworld Group confirmed the temporary suspension of its U.S. and U.K operations on Oct. 5, confirming reports that first emerged Saturday.
In a statement released Monday, the group said: “In response to an increasingly challenging theatrical landscape and sustained key market closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cineworld confirms that it will be temporarily suspending operations at all of its 536 Regal theatres in the U.S. and its 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse theaters in the U.K. from Thursday, 8 October 2020.”
The company owns the Regal Waugh Chapel & IMAX in Gambrills and the Regal Bowie. Those locations have not reopened since suspending showings in March, when restrictions were imposed in Maryland to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Ah, Coffee
Ah Coffee, an Eastport coffee shop, announced May 25 on social media that it will not reopen once coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
Owner Diana Gowen and members of her staff wrote that they have been trying to figure out how to adapt the small shop to the emergency regulations across that state that have limited food services to carry out service. Limited lifting of the rules, designed to slow the spread of the virus, have not yet reached restaurants and coffee shops.
“Sadly, we were unable to come to a solution that meets our needs,” the staff wrote on the store’s Facebook page. “We will not be reopening.”
Nordstrom’s
After 20 years at the Annapolis location, Nordstrom closed its doors in August. It was one of 16 locations that will be closing permanently as well.
Nordstrom has 116 full-line stores in 40 states.
“We will not reopen these stores to the public and anticipate all 16 of these stores will be closed by August 2020,” a Nordstrom spokesperson said in a statement. “These types of decisions are never easy because we realize what this means for our employees. We’re committed to taking care of them as best we can, including providing support and resources through this transition.”
Other businesses
Paladar Latin Kitchen and Rum Bar, Annapolis.
Brooks Brothers, Annapolis.
Great Gatherings, Annapolis.