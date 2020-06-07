Owner of Annapolis Bruster’s apologizes after an attack on Black Lives protests creates social media firestorm

The owners of Bruster’s Real Ice Cream in Annapolis have apologized for racist comments they made attacking Black Lives Matter protesters and have said they will go through sensitivity training after corporate officials publicly disavowed them.
David and Lisa Ruth wrote a message on their company Facebook page Friday night expressing regret for comments David made one day earlier, as protests following the police killing of a black man in Minneapolis spread to cities across the nation, including Annapolis.
Ruth commented on a personal Facebook page “If u act like an animal.. u get treated like an animal” followed later by “#WhatLivesMatter."
His comment, since taken down, was an apparent response to a social media post by Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, a national chain, about the killing of George Floyd. The company has posted a “We must dismantle White Supremacy” statement on its website.
A black man, Floyd died after a white police officer pinned his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers involved in the incident have been arrested on charges of aiding and abetting murder. All four officers were fired.
Ruth’s comment set off a firestorm among critics on social media, with some bringing up comments he and Lisa have posted in the past critical of national Democratic figures, President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The Ruths have owned the franchise since 2017, according to a small business profile by the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp.
A small protest was held outside the shop on Forest Drive Thursday, which Annapolis police said was peaceful and dispersed quietly. Some customers have said they will no longer go to the take-out, where cars usually crowd the small parking lot most warm nights.
That same day, Bruster’s company officials posted a statement saying they had spoken with the local owners and disavowed their views. The did not identify the owners by name, but the Ruths hold the only Bruster’s franchise in Annapolis.
“On behalf of Bruster’s Corporate and the entire franchise community, we do not share the views of this individual franchisee,” the statement read.
There are nearly 200 independently owned locations in 22 states, Guyana and South Korea, according to the company.
In statements both on his business and personal Facebook pages, David Ruth apologized and tried to explain his comments.
“My behavior does not reflect who I want to be or what our business stands for,” he wrote. “I apologize to the Black Community, especially, for my insensitivity and carelessness.”
To help make amends, the Ruths offered to donate 100% of proceeds from sales this weekend to the NAACP.
“We hope to have the opportunity to earn back your trust and will do everything we can to become more educated, empathetic members of the community.”
A few of those following the social media comments and the reaction were forgiving but many posted comments saying they could not excuse the comments.
“This is lip service to quell corporate, not true change of views within a day. Sorry... Mr. Ruth still thinks I’m an animal today simply because I was born Black. And he saw me as an animal all these years I’ve been spending money at his store. No thanks, I’ll make a direct donation, I do not need this lip service,” one commenter wrote after the apology was posted.